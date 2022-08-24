$20 rabies vaccines clinics return throughout Leed, Grenville, and Lanark Counties

Pets and owners can rejoice as low-cost rabies vaccines are making a return to the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark Counties. The District Health Unit has announced vaccination clinics will be open on September 14th, 2022 across the Counties. They have partnered with veterinarians and municipalities to support 16 clinics that are specifically in place to provide low cost rabies vaccinations.

The Health Unit does note that some areas where clinics operated previously may not have a clinic this year. This is a result of staffing shortages across many veterinary clinics. To find the locations where clinics will be held, call 1-800-660-5853 or visit the Health Unit's Low-Cost Rabies Vaccination Clinic page.

The price of rabies vaccinations comes to $20 if you visit one of the clinics. Pets looking to get a dose must be on a leash or in a carrier. The Health Unit also states that proof of vaccination certificates are provided, they recommend keeping certificates in a safe place, because replacement certificates will not be given.

The Health Unit also provides tips on preventing and protecting yourself from rabies saying you can stay away from unknown or wild animals. If you or any member of your family has been bitten, scratched or in contact with a potentially rabid animal, seek medical attention from your health care provider, or go to your local hospital emergency department immediately. Also stating that if you are the owner of a pet involved in a biting incident, regain control over your pet, provide assistance to the person bitten and provide your contact information to the person so the health unit can reach out to you to conduct a risk assessment.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray