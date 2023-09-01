20-year-old arrested stealing from Circle K on King St. West

A local man has been arrested and charged after Brockville Police Services responded to a theft that took place at a local Circle K store.

Police explain that on August 24th, 2023 they received information regarding the theft that took place at the store King Street West. The theft occurred the previous night on August 23rd, 2023.

The security system at the Circle K was able to capture the incident on camera. With the video footage, police were able to identify a 20-year-old, male suspect. The theft of merchandise had a total value of $54.00.

Then, several days later on August 28th, 2023 around 10:30 p.m., officers located the suspect in the area of Rotary Park. He was then charged with theft under $5,000.00 and released on documents with a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray