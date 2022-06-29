20-year-old Belleville man charged with impaired driving

Officers with the Prince Edward County Detachment of the OPP say A 20-year-old man from Belleville was arrested after they were caught drunk driving in the Picton Area.

Around 11:30 p.m. on June 27, officers found a vehicle that had struck a curb near the roundabout on Loyalist Parkway and spoke to the driver.

A screening device was used, and officers took the man to the detachment for further texting,

Austin McGarvey was charged with failure to comply with demand, and operation while impaired alcohol

His license was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days,