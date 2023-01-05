20-year-old driver collides with walk-way pole avoiding animal on the road

Brockville Police responded to a collision early on New Year's Day. The incident occurred around 7:00 a.m. when the Brockville Police Service received a report of a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Rivers Avenue and King Street East.

Officers responded and in the following investigation learned that the twenty-one year driver had swerved to avoid an animal on the roadway and collided with a pedestrian walk-way pole. No other motor vehicles or pedestrians were involved.

The driver was not injured. The police services remind drivers to take extra care on the roads during the winter months.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray