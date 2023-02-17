20-year-old woman arrested in armed robbery in downtown Trenton
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a female following the report of an armed robbery. Police say that the incident took place on February 15th, 2023.
Officers responded to the call around 10:00 a.m. in downtown Trenton on a report that two individuals armed with a firearm had robbed a victim at a bank. Police explain that the suspects fled in a vehicle that was later involved in a single-vehicle collision. One person was then arrested at the scene while the other remains at large.
As a result, the one person apprehended, 20-year-old Carley Gagne from Haldimand County was charged with the following offences:
- Kidnapping While Using a Firearm
- Robbery While Using a Firearm
- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Flight From Police
- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance - Cocaine
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville. The OPP is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the second person involved.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersquinte.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.00.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Renfrew County reflects on successful Ontario Winter GamesEight days of fierce competition in 22 sports over two weekends with thousands of participants and visitors was the summary for the 2023 Ontario Winter Games in Renfrew County. The festivities wrapped up on February 12th as athletes travel home with memories that will last a lifetime.
-
Pembroke resident wins over $2K in Catch the Ace with PRHDr. Declan Rowan of Pembroke was announced as the week #18 winner of the Pembroke Regional Hospitals Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle. Week #19 draw has already launched with an estimated jackpot amount of over $40,000 if the Ace is caught.
-
OPP seek individual on arrest warrant issued for violent offencesOntario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public to locate a 30-year-old man from Smiths Falls. The individual has an arrest warrant for multiple violent offences. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP.
-
Firearm seized and two arrested following violent crime in Lanark CountyOntario Provincial Police officers in Lanark County have arrested two people, charging them each with over 7 offences following a violent crime involving a firearm. Officers seized the firearm while executing a search warrant in Perth.
-
Caution near frozen bodies of water in South Nation ConservationDue to the mild temperatures this winter, ice conditions have fluctuation greatly through the season. As a result, South Nation Conservation is reminding residents to exercise caution near seemingly frozen lakes and rivers.
-
Queen's University hosts Provincial Dodgeball ChampionshipsThe 2023 Dodgeball Ontario Provincial Championships are coming to Mitchell Hall at Queen's University on February 18th and 19th. Top-ranking teams will aim to advance to the Dodgeball Canada National Championships.
-
Pembroke Regional Hospital awarded for organ and tissue donationsFor the fourth time, the Pembroke Regional Hospital has received an award from Ontario Health for achieving a 100 percent routine notification rate for organ and tissue donation. The PRH is the only hospital in the province that received this award.
-
LV winter scavenger hunt returns March BreakBeginning March 13th, 2023 a scavenger hunt is taking place in Laurentian Valley. Each day, from March 13th to 17th, a new item/task to hunt will be announced on LV's Facebook page with a chance to win a Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair.
-
Pembroke resident charged driving impaired in Whitewater Region Twp.37-year-old from Pembroke charged with driving while impaired by drugs on Greenwood Road in Whitewater Region Township after failing a field sobriety test conducted by Ontario Provincial Police.