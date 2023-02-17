20-year-old woman arrested in armed robbery in downtown Trenton

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a female following the report of an armed robbery. Police say that the incident took place on February 15th, 2023.

Officers responded to the call around 10:00 a.m. in downtown Trenton on a report that two individuals armed with a firearm had robbed a victim at a bank. Police explain that the suspects fled in a vehicle that was later involved in a single-vehicle collision. One person was then arrested at the scene while the other remains at large.

As a result, the one person apprehended, 20-year-old Carley Gagne from Haldimand County was charged with the following offences:

- Kidnapping While Using a Firearm

- Robbery While Using a Firearm

- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

- Flight From Police

- Possession of a Schedule 1 substance - Cocaine

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville. The OPP is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the second person involved.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersquinte.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.00.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray