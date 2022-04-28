202 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 202 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.

Known active high-risk cases is at 730.

13 people are in the hospital with the virus, seven of them are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population, those five and older, have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 89 per cent have at least two doses.

Of those eligible for a third dose, those 12 and older, over 66 per cent have a booster shot.