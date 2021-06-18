iHeartRadio
2021 season of St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival postponed

The St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival has announced that it is unlikely putting on a performance this season. 

The festival cites the ongoing challenges and uncertanties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. 

It is the second year in a row that the festival has been forced to postpone it's season. 

While the festival cites a possibility of hosting shows and events in Prescott in August, the primary focus will be towards coming back for it's 20th anniversary in 2022. 

