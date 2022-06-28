2022 Easter Seals Annual Regatta returns

Easter Seals Ontario will be hosting its annual Regatta on July 10 with the help of the Kingston Yacht Club and Rotary Club of Kingston.

The event helps support kids with physical disabilities and promises a day of fun for the whole family. Activities include kid's games, races, local vendors and crafts, face painting, food and drink, animals, a water buggy, and more.

“Every year, we are honoured to spend a beautiful summer day with local families and community members,” says Linda Clouthier, Community Engagement Officer, Easter Seals Ontario. “We have a deep sense of gratitude for the participation of local sponsors and sailors who contribute to the success of the Regatta year after year.”

Donations to the Regatta help power Easter Seal's programs and services that are offered to children and youth with physical disabilities in the Kingston community and across the province.

The event takes place Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Kingston Yacht Club on 1 Maitland Street, Kingston.

Easter Seals has been a champion for children and youth with disabilities for 100 years. They help to remove barriers and help kids with disabilities experience the world on their own terms by providing families with funding for costly mobility and accessibility equipment.