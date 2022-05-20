iHeartRadio
2022 Movies in the Square line-up set

The Downtown Kingston Business Improvement Area has announced its Movies in the Square line-up. 

The line-up is set as follows: 

  • Mean Girls (in partnership with Kingston Pride) - June 16
  • Three Amigos! - June 23
  • West Side Story (2022) - June 30
  • Best Exotic Marigold Hotel - July 14
  • Strictly Ballroom - July 21
  • Black Soul (National Film Board of Canada short) and Hidden Figures - July 28
  • Pride & Prejudice - August 4
  • Night at the Museum - August 11
  • The BFG - August 18
  • Blinded by the Light - August 25
  • Encanto - September 1

Movies in the Square that runs every Thursday throughout the summer. 

Downtown Kingston BIA says that the June and July movies typically start around 9 p.m. 

August movies air closer to 8 p.m. 

You are asked to bring a lawn chair, snacks, and a blanket for cooler nights. 

