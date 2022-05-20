2022 Movies in the Square line-up set

The Downtown Kingston Business Improvement Area has announced its Movies in the Square line-up.

The line-up is set as follows:

Mean Girls (in partnership with Kingston Pride) - June 16

Three Amigos! - June 23

West Side Story (2022) - June 30

Best Exotic Marigold Hotel - July 14

Strictly Ballroom - July 21

Black Soul (National Film Board of Canada short) and Hidden Figures - July 28

Pride & Prejudice - August 4

Night at the Museum - August 11

The BFG - August 18

Blinded by the Light - August 25

Encanto - September 1

Movies in the Square that runs every Thursday throughout the summer.

Downtown Kingston BIA says that the June and July movies typically start around 9 p.m.

August movies air closer to 8 p.m.

You are asked to bring a lawn chair, snacks, and a blanket for cooler nights.