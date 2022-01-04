2022 Winter Term plans unaffected by provincial announcement: St. Lawrence College

St. Lawrence College has announced that its Winter 2022 Term plans were largely unaffected by the announcement of new restrictions by Ontario.

The college says it had previously scaled back planned activity on its campuses.

Ontario's announcement means for the college the following:

On-campus labs or workshops planned to be in person will still be delivered in person

Campus food services will be available when classes resume, operating at reduced hours

Campus services remain accessible; however, some will be virtual/remote until the end of the month

There are a few changes that the college is making to campus operations.

The college says gym and work-out areas for public use on campus are cancelled until they are allowed to be reopened by the province. Seating will also be reduced at cafeteria spaces.

General public access to the college remains closed. Only students and employees of the college can be on campus accessing the buildings until further notice.

