2022 World Broomball Championship comes to Kingston

The 2022 World Broomball Championship event is the primary international competition for the sport of Broomball, bringing in 36 teams from the International Federation of Broomball Association. Approximately 600 players will arrive in Kingston on October 31st. Teams are coming from as far as France, Italy, and Japan. This event was originally supposed to take place in Kingston in 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.

"We are pleased to welcome players and coaches from around the world. I invite them all to explore all there is to see and do in Kingston. And I hope local residents will get out to the INVISTA Centre next week to watch the players in action," says Megan Knott, Executive Director of Tourism Kingston.

The World Broomball Championships 2022 will take place at the INVISTA Centre (1350 Gardiners Rd.) from November 1st to 5th with games taking place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No tickets are required to attend the games.

Event organizers say broomball is a winter sport played in arenas throughout Canada. They say broomball is similar to hockey and was also founded in Canada. It is a team sport with two opposing sides of six on-ice players played on a standard hockey rink, with each team trying to score on the opposing team's net. Unlike hockey, players do not wear skates but instead special rubber-soled shoes and use a modified "broom" with a triangular head to hit a ball on the ice. They say broomball is exciting both to play and watch.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray