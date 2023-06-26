2023 aquatic invasive plant project with Cataraqui Conservation

This summer the Cataraqui Conservation's watershed monitoring staff say they are focusing efforts on priority aquatic invasive plant species. A new webpage was created with lots of information: https://cataraquiconservation.ca/pages/invasive-species and their social media posts will also promote this topic.

There are four main components of the Summer 2023 work:

1. Raise awareness of the impacts of aquatic invasive plant invaders and how to keep them from taking over.

2. Increase reporting of invasive Phragmites so we better understand the scale of the current invasion.

3. Detect and report any Water Soldier or European Water Chestnut as they are only located in one known location or are near our borders.

4. Remove early infestations of invasive Phragmites in standing water.

Starting July 15th, Cataraqui Conservation is offering:

- Loaner removal equipment kits

- Staff removal assistance for volunteer workdays

Board members may also notice posters about an aquatic invasive species survey at local boat launches (https://www.cognitoforms.com/CataraquiRegionConservationAuthority1/BoatLaunchSurvey) and water access points (https://www.cognitoforms.com/CataraquiRegionConservationAuthority1/WAPSurvey). Collected information will aim to improve understanding of facility use and invasive species knowledge to better inform their programs and services.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray