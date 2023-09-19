2023 Camaro featured as top prize for Kemptville Hospital lottery raising funds for CT scanner

The Kemptville District Hospital (KDH) is inviting members of the public to their front lawn for the opportunity to see, in person the beautiful 2023 Camaro featured in the hospital foundation's fundraising lottery ctscannerlottery.ca.

Those in attendance can enjoy complimentary refreshments including hot dogs, ice cream and cake. There will also be face painting and activities for kids.

The Hospital Foundation explains that every purchase of a lottery ticket gets them closer to bringing a CT Scanner to Kemptville. This vital piece of diagnostic equipment has the potential to be a game-changer for the community. It will aim to improve the patient experience, reduce patient waiting and travel time to Ottawa hospitals and help them recruit new physicians at KDH.

To make the potential purchase of a CT scanner a reality, the hospital foundation must raise $2.2 million through the KDH.

This event is taking place on September 23rd from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray