2023 Canadian Scrabble Classic in Kingston, Ont.

Top-level Scrabble players will gather in Kingston, Ontario this week from February 16th to 20th, 2023. The 2023 Canadian Scrabble Classic (CSC) will feature over $10,000 in prizes, making it the largest Scrabble tournament in Canada. Organizers from The Canadian Scrabble Classic say the event promises to be an exciting and unforgettable event for Scrabble enthusiasts of all ages. The event gives players an opportunity to meet and compete against experts from across North America, as well as learn from the best in the business.

This five-day tournament is open to both expert and beginner players and will be live-streamed at twitch.com/scrabble. Those interested can join in the excitement in person or online to find out who will be the 2023 Canadian Scrabble Classic Champion.

"We are thrilled to bring this exciting event to Kingston and offer Scrabble lovers the chance to compete for a share of $10,000 in prizes," said Josh Greenway and Kieran O'Connor, organizers of the Canadian Scrabble Classic. "We invite players of all skill levels to join us for a fun and competitive event that will showcase incredible Scrabble skills."

The tournament will feature a 23-game main event, multiple one-day "early bird" tournaments, a trivia night, a karaoke party, and a free-to-attend "Introduction to Competitive Scrabble" event.

The "Introduction to Competitive Scrabble" event includes a tour of the tournament, a chance to learn tips and tricks to improve your game, and a chance to win Scrabble merchandise. Members of the public can attend on Saturday, February 18th or Sunday, February 19th, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm, by registering at LetsPlayScrabble.com/Newcomers.

Those interested can watch the tournament live from February 18th to 20th, 2023, at twitch.tv/scrabble. Learn more about the 2023 Canadian Scrabble Classic (CSC) at letsplayscrabble.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray