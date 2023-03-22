2023 priorities set by Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus

The Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC) met on March 9th and 10th, 2023 in the County of Lennox and Addington for their annual strategic priority setting meeting to set Caucus priorities for the year ahead.

During the meetings the EOWC identified the following priorities for 2023:

1. Affordable and Attainable Housing

2. Long-Term Care

3. Paramedic Services

The EOWC says they will continue to address municipal sector issues that arise throughout the year ahead on an as-needed basis.

"Now more than ever, municipal governments play a vital role as organizations that unify and strengthen Ontario and Canada. The EOWC is in a position to lead, inform and respond during the coming year and beyond. The Caucus has set clear goals and we intend to strongly advocate on behalf of our region's communities and residents," stated EOWC Chair Peter Emon.

Housing affordability and attainability remain a key focus of the Caucus. Across the EOWC's region, there are between 12,000 to 14,000 units on municipal community rental housing wait lists. People are waiting an average of almost five years and up to 10 years in some cases to access these community rental housing units. As part of the Ontario Government's goal of building 1.5 million homes by 2031, the EOWC says they are looking to do their part in increasing housing supply through their '7 in 7' regional housing plan.

The EOWC's '7 in 7' regional housing plan proposes building at least 7,000 community rental units over seven years across the region to address the wait lists. The plan would require partnering with the Federal and Provincial Governments, as well as the private and non-profit sector, and Indigenous partners. Using a mixed-model approach, the '7 in 7' plan has the added benefit to bring on nearly 21,000 additional market rate units. This would total 28,000 housing units. The EOWC is moving ahead with the '7 in 7' plan and is currently working with KWM Consulting Inc. to create a business case to move forward effectively and sustainably.

The EOWC is also calling on the Provincial and Federal Governments to develop a strong financial framework to support municipalities in order to better prepare, plan and implement housing and related support services. In addition, the EOWC is advocating for upper orders of government to standardize language around housing and have clear streamlined definitions for both 'affordable' and 'attainable' housing.

For long-term care, the Caucus says Municipal governments are key partners in the delivery of long-term care, which was highlighted continuously throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The EOWC was an initial advocate for the four hours of care model that the Province is in the process of implementing and continues to provide evidence-based feedback to inform the government's decisions around long-term care and related supports.

Throughout the year ahead, the EOWC says they are advocating for a long-term care human resources strategy to address staffing shortages across the region that works for rural homes and their labour market. As part of human resources advocacy, the EOWC is continuing to call on the Provincial Government to eliminate staffing agencies that pose an unnecessary and unsustainable resource and cost burden on municipalities.

Additionally, the EOWC says they are advocating that the Provincial Government review and modernize the long-term care funding framework. The EOWC says they are ready to continue to provide sound input on behalf of member municipalities and work with government and stakeholders.

Finally, following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, EOWC member municipalities have experienced increased pressure on their paramedic services. During the year ahead, the EOWC is advocating for permanent, sustainable and predictable funding to support paramedic services as well as community paramedicine efforts.

The EOWC is also calling on the Provincial Government to modernize the dispatch system to improve the prioritization of calls and the overall level of service. Additionally, the Caucus is advocating for the Provincial Government and associated stakeholders to reduce offload delays at hospitals which would allow paramedics to spend more hours serving their communities.

Currently, the EOWC is working with ApexPro Consulting Inc. to update the EOWC's 2019 Review of Eastern Ontario Paramedic Services Situation Overview report. Which they say will provide a current regional-level data overview of paramedic services. The EOWC looks forward to sharing the report, findings and recommendations with the government and applicable stakeholders once finalized in the summer of 2023.

