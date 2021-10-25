$204,000 raised for Pembroke Regional Hospital

The pandemic may have kept community leaders, hospital staff, doctors and business owners at home, but the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's annual Black & White Gala didn't disappoint.

The second Un-Gala@Home event beat last year's total by more than $50,000, with a total of over $204,000 for the foundation's Cancer Care Campaign.

PRHF Executive Director Roger Martins says “we took what we learned about this new event last year and made a couple of small changes which led us into the most successful event of its kind here in the valley."

Pembroke Regional Hospital President and CEO Pierre Noel was thrilled with the fundraisers outcome and says his team is looking forward to the planned upgrades in the hospital's cancer care areas which will begin in 2022.