208 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.

On Friday, KFL&A Public Health reported 208 new cases of COVID-19 in the area.

The number of known active high-risk cases is at 467.

34 people have died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.

Five people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 90 per cent have at least two doses.

Of those eligible for a third dose, over 68 per cent have a booster shot.