208 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 208 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since April 14.
97 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
10 people are in the hospital with the virus, five people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on a ventilator.
$10,000 in damage at K&P TrailThe Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating damage to the Kingston & Pembroke (K&P) Trail.
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Brockville areaA weather advisory is in effect that will make some groan.
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Kingston regionA weather advisory is in effect that will make some groan.
58-year-old man dead after ATV collision in Leeds and the Thousand Islands TownshipOntario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal incident involving an ATV.
Lumber Kings beat Braves 6-1 to take Game 4The Pembroke Lumber Kings are one game away from heading to the next round.
Male charged, woman wanted, after robbery investigation on Victoria Ave.A man has been arrested and a woman is wanted after a robbery involving weapons on Victoria Ave.
France's homer backs rookie Brash, Mariners beat Astros 7-2The Mariners won their third game in four days with the help of four double plays in the first four innings as they built a 6-0 lead behind Brash (1-1), who got his first career win.
28 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.