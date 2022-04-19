iHeartRadio
208 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 208 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since April 14. 

97 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

10 people are in the hospital with the virus, five people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on a ventilator. 

