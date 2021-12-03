21 arrests after drug raid in Pembroke, Renfrew, and Arnprior

Eight search warrants were executed and 21 people were arrested after a months long investigation by Ontario Provincial Police into drug trafficking.

Thursday morning, the search warrants were executed in the City of Pembroke, Renfrew, and Arnprior.

This was done under Upper Ottawa Valley OPP's Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) dubbed under Project NIELD.

Suspected fentanyl, coke, crack cocaine, crystal meth and psilocybin were seized in the raid.

Thousands of dollars in cash were also seized.

OPP say further arrests and charges are anticipated, with more details on the investigation expected to be released on Monday.