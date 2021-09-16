21 charges laid against suspect in north end stabbing
An update on the stabbing investigation in the north end of Kingston.
Kingston Police have laid 21 charges against a suspect after a high-risk takedown on Tuesday.
39-year-old Justin Robert Hunter has been charged with the following:
- Attempted murder
- Aggravated assault
- Robbery from person with violence
- Take weapon of peace officer in execution of duty
- Two counts of possession of a weapon for committing an offence
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate
- Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate
- Possession of a loaded regulated firearm
- Handling a firearm carelessly
- Six counts of possession of a firearm or prohibited weapon while prohibited
- Failing to comply with an undertaking
- Three counts of breach of probation
The accused was held at police headquarters to attend a future bail hearing.