21 charges laid against suspect in north end stabbing

An update on the stabbing investigation in the north end of Kingston.

Kingston Police have laid 21 charges against a suspect after a high-risk takedown on Tuesday.

39-year-old Justin Robert Hunter has been charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Aggravated assault

Robbery from person with violence

Take weapon of peace officer in execution of duty

Two counts of possession of a weapon for committing an offence

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate

Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate

Possession of a loaded regulated firearm

Handling a firearm carelessly

Six counts of possession of a firearm or prohibited weapon while prohibited

Failing to comply with an undertaking

Three counts of breach of probation

The accused was held at police headquarters to attend a future bail hearing.