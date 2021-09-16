iHeartRadio
21 charges laid against suspect in north end stabbing

kingston police

An update on the stabbing investigation in the north end of Kingston. 

Kingston Police have laid 21 charges against a suspect after a high-risk takedown on Tuesday. 

39-year-old Justin Robert Hunter has been charged with the following:  

  • Attempted murder 
  • Aggravated assault 
  • Robbery from person with violence 
  • Take weapon of peace officer in execution of duty 
  • Two counts of possession of a weapon for committing an offence 
  • Carrying a concealed weapon 
  • Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate
  • Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate
  • Possession of a loaded regulated firearm
  • Handling a firearm carelessly 
  • Six counts of possession of a firearm or prohibited weapon while prohibited
  • Failing to comply with an undertaking 
  • Three counts of breach of probation

The accused was held at police headquarters to attend a future bail hearing. 

