21 charges laid in series of break and enters

The Leeds County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, with the assistance of the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Community Street Crime Unit, has laid 21 charges in relation to numerous break and enters.

OPP investigated calls for service that spanned from November 24th to December 17th last year across various townships.

These include Leeds and Grenville County, Elizabethtown-Kitley, Front of Yonge and Athens.

51-year-old Terry Warner of Brockville faces the following charges:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, CC 354(1)(a) - three counts

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, CC354(1)(a)

Break and enter dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence, CC 348(1)(a) - eight counts

Break and enter dwelling house - commit indictable offence, CC 348(1)(b) - two counts

Disguise with intent, CC 351(2)

Theft under $5000, CC 334(b) - two counts

Fail to comply with Probation Order, CC 733.1(2) - two counts

Dangerous operation, CC 320.13(1)

Flight from peace officer, CC 320.17

The accused remains in custody and is awaiting a bail hearing at a Brockville court.