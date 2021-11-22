21 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekend

21 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

Two new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was releaed. 19 new cases were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 41.

The majority of the known active cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville with 22. 19 cases are in Lanark.

Three people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit.