21 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County Friday
We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
On Friday, 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 659.
As of the latest case summary update, seven people are in the hospital with the virus, two are in the intensive care unit.
There are eight active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, six are at long-term care homes/retirement homes, two are at hospitals.
