21 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County on Friday

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.

On Friday, 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the area.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 96.

In the latest case summary update, 12 people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

There are four active outbreaks of COVID-19.

Two are at retirement homes, one is at a long-term care home, and one is at a congregate living facility.