21 Rideau Lakes businesses nominated for recognition awards

The Township of Rideau Lakes has announced the 21 local businesses that have been nominated for the 2022 Business Recognition Awards.

Mayor Arie Hoogenboom remarked, "The Township of Rideau Lakes is very pleased to see this level of participation in the Awards program. It really helps us to recognize and celebrate the work of the local businesses that contribute to the strength of our communities."

There are three Award categories, each with its own set of nominees. Award categories are as follows: the Business of the Year Award, the Business Innovation Award and the Young Entrepreneur (under 35) Award.

2022 Business of the Year Awar nominees:

- Baker & Son Tire Repair

- Cabin Fever Essentials

- Len's Cove Marina

- Pharmasave Portland

- Rideau Lakes Building Centre

- Scotland Funeral Home

- Sunflower Bake Shop

- Wills Transfer Limited

- Zipper Thrift Co. Family Boutique

2022 Business Innovation Award nominees:

- Elgin Bowling Lanes

- Merlot Sunset B & B

- United Edge - Structural Components

2022 Young Entrepreneur (Under 35) Award nominees:

- Bastard Coffee House -Tao Hipwell

- Fern & Fox Wellness - Tao Hipwell

- Kenney Murray Grading Ltd. - Kenney Murray

- Nature's Magic Photography - Lily Bedore

- Madden & Company Tree Service - Matthew Madden

- Phoenix Rising Equestrian Centre - Phoenix Brisson

- Second Hand Stories - Liz Wheeler

- Stacey's Oasis Spa - Stacey Lauziere

- Xtreme Landscaping - Brock Tye

