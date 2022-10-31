21-year-old arrested for two counts of sexual assault

Brockville Police have executed two warrants and arrested a man in relation to two counts of sexual assault. The warrants were executed on October 27th around 6:30 p.m. when officers attended a residence in the Centre area of the city.

Once arriving at the residence, Police say there was an altercation with the man. However, no one was seriously injured and they were able to take the 21-year-old into custody.

The assaults were previously reported and involved two different female victims. The male was held for a bail hearing on the two sexual assault charges. No further details have been given in respect of victim privacy.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray