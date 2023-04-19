21-year-old from Laurentian Valley Township charged driving impaired

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a driver with an impaired driving offence after an incident on April 15th.

OPP says that at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Mary Street in the City of Pembroke. As part of the investigation, a Roadside Screening Device was utilized, and the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of the incident, 21-year-old Cameron Sauve, from Laurentian Valley Township has been charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus

The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on May 16th, 2023. The driver also had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and their vehicle towed and impounded for seven days.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray