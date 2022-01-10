214 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A over the weekend

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting a total of 214 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Currently, there are 876 known active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

21 people are in the hospital with the virus, 11 people are in the intensive care unit, seven are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, 91 percent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 84 percent are fully vaccinated.

90 new cases in #KFLA, 1357 total active

1 new hospitalization; 2 hospital discharges (one from ICU)

Ages: <5 (1), 5-11 (2), 12-17 (1), 18-29 (42), 30s (16), 40s (9), 50s (9), 60s (2), 70s (5), 80s (2), 90+ (1)

Exposure: CC (8), UI (78), Outbreak (4) pic.twitter.com/ILeYLKqJmf — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) January 7, 2022

61 new cases in #KFLA, 1220 total active

3 new hospitalizations; 2 hospital discharges

Ages: <5 (0), 5-11 (1), 12-17 (4), 18-29 (27), 30s (7), 40s (3), 50s (10), 60s (5), 70s (1), 80s (3), 90+ (0)

Exposure: CC (10), UI (51) pic.twitter.com/4YYozKbFvT — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) January 8, 2022