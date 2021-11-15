22 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A on Friday

We are expected to receive the weekend COVID-19 numbers as the area deals with a significant increase in COVID-19 activity.

On Friday, 22 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The number of known active cases remains high, it is at 150.

Nine people are in the hospital with the virus, five of them are in the intensive care unit, one of them is on a ventilator.

When it comes to vaccinations, 90 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.