22 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A over Halloween weekend
The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 over the Halloween weekend.
Known active cases continue to go up, it's now at 73.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, over 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 86 per cent have both doses.
22 new cases in #KFLA region since our last update. There are 73 active cases in the region. Visit our community dashboard for more details: https://t.co/WF1Wkf61SC #COVID19KFLA pic.twitter.com/ur6gnOCHIr— KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) November 1, 2021