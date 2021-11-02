iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

22 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A over Halloween weekend

Covid19

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 over the Halloween weekend. 

Known active cases continue to go up, it's now at 73. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus. 

On the vaccination front, over 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 86 per cent have both doses. 

12

Check out the latest Songs