22 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County on Friday

We are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.

On Friday, 22 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 90.

As of the latest case summary update, nine people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

There are six active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. Two are at retirement homes, two at congregate living facilities, one at a long-term care facility and one at a hospital.