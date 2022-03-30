22 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County on Tuesday
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases.
Known active cases in the region is at 107.
An updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released tomorrow.
