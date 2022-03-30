iHeartRadio
22 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County on Tuesday

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases. 

Known active cases in the region is at 107. 

An updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released tomorrow. 

