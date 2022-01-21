22 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the area is at 351.

In the latest case summary update released on Thursday, RCDHU says 22 people are in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.

There are 10 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, nine of them are at long-term care/retirement homes.

One outbreak is marked at a hospital in the region.