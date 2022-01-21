22 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the area is at 351.
In the latest case summary update released on Thursday, RCDHU says 22 people are in the hospital with the virus. No one is in the intensive care unit.
There are 10 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, nine of them are at long-term care/retirement homes.
One outbreak is marked at a hospital in the region.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting three additional deaths from COVID-19 since the last report on Wednesday.
-
Dangerous driving leads to car rolling into ditch in South Frontenac: OPPThe Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say dangerous driving led to a single-vehicle collision in South Frontenac Township.
-
Laurie Corrigan named new Director of Education for CDSBEOLaurie Corrigan, currently Superintendent of Learning and Special Education Services with the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington Catholic School Board (PVNCCDSB), will take over the role effective February 21st.
-
19 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19.
-
R.O.P.E Squad looking for federal offender known to frequent KingstonThe Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for the public's help finding a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant for breach of Day Parole.
-
Three new deaths from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark70 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
-
New COVID-19 death reported in KFL&A26 people have now died from COVID-19 in KFL&A since the start of the pandemic.
-
City of Pembroke to adopt 2022 budget on February 1stIn a press release, the city says that the 2022 budget will reflect a levy increase after growth of 2.23% and a municipal tax rate increase of 1.92%.
-
Kingston Police looking to identify suspect in tire thefts at Solid Waste ServicesKingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the theft of tires at Solid Waste Services.