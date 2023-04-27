22-year-old charged driving stolen vehicle on Hwy. 401 in Quinte West, Ont.
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested an individual following a traffic stop. OPP explain that the incident took place on April 23rd, 2023 shortly after 2:30 a.m.
OPP say they stopped the vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 401 near the Highway 37 exit.
During the investigation, the lone occupant was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. As a result of the investigation, 22-year-old Michael Rousseau from Quebec was charged with the following offences:
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 CC
- Possession of a schedule I substance
The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.
OPP says that thieves are constantly developing new methods to facilitate vehicle thefts. Police give some recommendations to prevent vehicle thefts which include:
- Park vehicles in a locked garage as most vehicles are stolen from a driveway
- Use a steering wheel lock, which will also work as a visual deterrent
- Install a lock on your cars data port (a simple device that can be purchased online and blocks access to the vehicles computer port)
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
