$225,000 raised from Palliative Care Golf Days event

The Brockville and District Hospital Foundation has announced that it raised $225,000 for it's Friends of Palliative Care Golf Days event.

The two-day event, ran by the Friends of Palliative Care Golf, saw 283 golfers and 60 volunteers take part.

Event co-chair, Dave Publow, says he was amazed at the amount of golfers who signed up.

"They are coming for one and one reason only. That's to support palliative care," Publow told The Bruce Wylie Show. "At almost $300 a person to play, I tell you, not very many tournaments in the area can get that and not be able to give a tax receipt for any amount of that. That's a lot of money for most people."

All proceeds from the event go to the Brockville General Hospital's Palliative Care Program

$4,025,000 has been raised in the 28 years the event has ran.