23-year-old charged following attack on partner

On July 12, shortly after 6:30 a.m., police responded to a call regarding an assault on Portsmouth Avenue in Midtown Kingston. When officers arrived, they learned the assault stemmed from Intimate Partner Violence, which began the previous evening at 11 p.m. Around this time, the partner, who was in a relationship with the victim, attended the victim's home and began arguing.

The argument continued until around 1 a.m., at which time the victim asked their partner to leave. Instead, the accused grabbed the victim by the throat in an attempt to control them and spit in their face. The assault ended and the victim tried to leave, however, the accused would not allow them to leave.

Around 6:30 a.m., the victim was able to reach out to a nearby family member for help. The family member arrived to assist them but was also assaulted by the accused. They were knocked to the ground and when they tried to get up, they realized the accused now had a knife.

After police arrival, officers determined the man had been accused of Intimate Partner Violence based offenses within the last few months. On one occasion, the accused had broken the victim's cell phone. In a separate incident, they broke the victim's television.

As a result, a 23-year-old local individual was charged with:

Assault by choking

Assault (x2)

Forcible confinement

Assault with a weapon

Mischief under $5,000 (x2)

Failing to comply with a release order

No one has the right to abuse another person. Victims of intimate partner violence or sexual assault and witnesses are encouraged to contact Kingston Police.