235 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A on Wednesday

The KFL&A Public health Unit is reporting 235 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday.

Known active high-risk cases in the region is at 473.

15 people are in the hospital with the virus, six people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 89 per cent have at least two doses.

Of those eligible for a booster, over 68 per cent have a third dose.