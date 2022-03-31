235 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A on Wednesday
The KFL&A Public health Unit is reporting 235 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday.
Known active high-risk cases in the region is at 473.
15 people are in the hospital with the virus, six people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on a ventilator.
On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 89 per cent have at least two doses.
Of those eligible for a booster, over 68 per cent have a third dose.
-
10 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Helicopter flight training around Pembroke and Petawawa until April 14Canada's National Defence is alerting the public that the Royal Canadian Air Force will be conducting helicopter flight training around Pembroke and Petawawa.
-
Pickup truck and skid steer stolen from construction site on Division St.Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a commercial break and enter at a construction site in the area of Division St. and Daulton Ave.
-
Brockville vaccination clinic moving to YMCA of Eastern Ontario starting April 4The Brockville vaccination clinic will now be located at the YMCA of Eastern Ontario at 345 Park St. starting April 4.
-
Brockville man charged in relation to multiple gas run-off theftsA Brockville man has been arrested after he was alleged to have committed multiple gas run-off thefts.
-
St. Lawrence College dropping mask and vaccine requirements as of May 1St. Lawrence College has announced it will be dropping its vaccine and mask requirements as of May 1.
-
BB gun and pepper spray used in incident in Kingston's north endKingston Police have charged two youths after an incident involving a BB gun and pepper spray.
-
22 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County on TuesdayThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases.
-
Brockville’s ‘Island Dave’ fighting for his life in Mexico hospitalA GoFundMe page has been set up for "Island Dave" as he fights for his life in Mexico.