iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

235 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A on Wednesday

covid 19

The KFL&A Public health Unit is reporting 235 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday. 

Known active high-risk cases in the region is at 473.

15 people are in the hospital with the virus, six people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on a ventilator. 

On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 89 per cent have at least two doses. 

Of those eligible for a booster, over 68 per cent have a third dose. 

12

Check out the latest Songs