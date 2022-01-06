23rd death from COVID-19 in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19.

It is the 23rd death from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, 154 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

Known active cases in the region is at 2,316.

18 people are in the hospital with the virus, nine of them are in the intensive care unit, six are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, 91 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 84 per cent have two doses.