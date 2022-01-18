24 charges laid after foot pursuit

A 23-year-old Kingston man faces a total of 24 charges after he was alleged to have fled from a traffic stop and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, purple fentanyl and more.

Kingston Police say on Saturday at around 11 a.m., two police officers stopped a local taxi near the area of Montreal St. and Railway St. for a purpose under the Highway Traffic Act.

A male passenger was seen inside the vehicle.

Once the vehicle stopped, police say the male, known by police and later identified as Joshua Brandon Mundell, fled on foot.

Officers pursued the suspect onto a property at 375 Patrick St., where police say they approached and tried to get control of the suspect. Police say they saw the suspect try to go into a fanny pack strapped on their chest and was also reaching around their waistband.

Police say they were able to get the suspect under control after they initially resisted officers.

Officers searched the person and say they found a loaded 9mm Glock handgun inside the fanny pack. 77 grams of suspected fentanyl and 2.5 grams of suspected crystal meth was also found in the suspect's waistband.

As a result of the arrest, investigation, seizures, and past prohibitions and conditions, police charged 23-year-old Joshua Brandon Mundell with the following:

Resist arrest

Weapons dangerous x 2

Carrying a concealed weapon x 2

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine) x 2

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Breach of probation x 2

Possession of a weapon while prohibited x 3

Possession of ammunition while prohibited x 3

Other firearms and ammunition offences (licensing, storage, classification) x 8

The accused was remanded into custody and set to re-attend court at a future date.