24 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in KFL&A

KFL&A Public Health is reporting a total of 24 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The number of known active cases continues to go slightly up, it's now at 130.

Three people are in hospital with the virus, two of them are in the intensive care unit, none of them are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, the health unit is getting close to 45 percent of the population 16 and over getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporting 15 new cases May 8:

Female <10, close contact (cc)

Female 18-29, cc

Female 30s, under invest (UI)

Female 40s, cc

4 females 40s, UI

2 males 18-29, cc

2 males 18-29, UI

2 males 30s, cc

Male 40s, UI

129 active cases; 9 recovered; 22 VOCs

1 case removed out of region pic.twitter.com/x0ie76m82u — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) May 8, 2021