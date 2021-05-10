iHeartRadio
24 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in KFL&A

COVID-19

KFL&A Public Health is reporting a total of 24 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. 

The number of known active cases continues to go slightly up, it's now at 130. 

Three people are in hospital with the virus, two of them are in the intensive care unit, none of them are on ventilators. 

On the vaccination front, the health unit is getting close to 45 percent of the population 16 and over getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 

 

