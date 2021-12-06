24 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

24 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark over the weekend.

Two new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 22 cases were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases is now at 37.

Of the known active cases, 30 are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, six are in Lanark, and one is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Three people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit.