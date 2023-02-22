24-year-old arrested breaching bail conditions in downtown Brockville

Brockville Police Service report that they have made an arrest following a breach of their bail conditions. Police say that they initially received information about the breach around 6:00 p.m. on February 20th, 2023.

Officers were called to the area of Ormond Street where the 24-year-old male was reportedly breaching the condition to abstain from communicating with or attending the residence of a specific female.

Once officers arrived on the scene they located and arrested the man in question who was still in the area. He is now facing three counts of failing to comply with probation. Police say he was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray