24-year-old arrested unconscious outside local library

A local man has been arrested by Brockville Police while sleeping outside of the Brockville library. Police report that on January 28th, 2023 at about 2:30 p.m., the Brockville Police Service received information regarding an unconscious male at the library.

Officers arrived at the library and located a 24-year-old male. Police say the man was known by police and was sentenced to probation. As part of the probation sentence, the man had a condition to not attend the Brockville Library due to many past occurrences.

Brockville Police say once they arrived the man was placed under arrest and searched. When searched, officers found a quantity of crystal meth. As a result of the arrest, he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of failure to comply with probation. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray