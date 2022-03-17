iHeartRadio
24 year old man charged with voyeurism

OPP

The Lennox and Addington County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they are concerned there may be other victims, after charging a 24 year old man with voyeurism in relation to an incident that occured in Loyalist Township March 12, 2022.

Officers conducted a search warrant on a home in Deseronto a few days later on March 15, 2022.

As a result of the investigation, police charged 24 year old Brandon Cassibo, of Deseronto, with the following:

  • Voyeurism (x3)
  • Possession of child pornography (x1)

Cassibo is currently being held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

The L&A OPP is encouraging anyone who thinks they may be a victim of his, or who might know a victim, or have additional information to call 1-888-310-1122.

You can also report incidents anonymously through Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or reporting on their website at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca 

