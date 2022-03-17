24 year old man charged with voyeurism

The Lennox and Addington County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they are concerned there may be other victims, after charging a 24 year old man with voyeurism in relation to an incident that occured in Loyalist Township March 12, 2022.

Officers conducted a search warrant on a home in Deseronto a few days later on March 15, 2022.

As a result of the investigation, police charged 24 year old Brandon Cassibo, of Deseronto, with the following:

Voyeurism (x3)

Possession of child pornography (x1)

Cassibo is currently being held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

The L&A OPP is encouraging anyone who thinks they may be a victim of his, or who might know a victim, or have additional information to call 1-888-310-1122.

You can also report incidents anonymously through Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or reporting on their website at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca