24-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries after collision in Greater Napanee, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) from Lennox and Addington (L&A) County is investigating a collision that sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries on January 10th, 2023. The incident took place just after 8:30 a.m.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle collision on County Road 9, in Greater Napanee. OPP say that the initial investigation indicated that the vehicle was travelling westbound when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver was then ejected from the vehicle and pinned underneath.

Police say that the 24-year-old driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray