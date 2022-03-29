246 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 on Monday
The KFL&A Public Health Unit reporting 246 new high-risk COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Known active high-risk cases is at 410 in the region.
Nine people are in the hospital with the virus, four people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on a ventilator.
On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 89 per cent have at least two doses.
Of those eligible for a booster shot, over 68 per cent have their third dose.
-
Fatal single-vehicle collision in PetawawaThe collision happened on Len Hopkins Dr. and was discovered at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday by an area resident.
-
51 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County on MondayThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
-
Nominations announced for Front of Yonge's Business of the Year AwardsFront of Yonge Township has announced its nominations for its first annual Business of the Year Awards.
-
Impairment charges laid after rollover collision in South Frontenac TownshipImpairment charges have been laid after a rollover collision in South Frontenac Township.
-
Two people charged after illegal drugs seized during traffic stop in ArnpriorOntario Provincial Police say two people have been charged after illegal drugs were seized from a traffic stop on Hwy. 417.
-
Police investigating reported assault at Central Ave.Brockville Police say they arrested a man and are looking for another after a report of an assault in the area of 12 Central Ave.
-
New COVID-19 death in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark91 people have now died from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark since the start of the pandemic.
-
21 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County on FridayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
-
180 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A on FridayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.