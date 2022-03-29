246 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 on Monday

The KFL&A Public Health Unit reporting 246 new high-risk COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Known active high-risk cases is at 410 in the region.

Nine people are in the hospital with the virus, four people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 89 per cent have at least two doses.

Of those eligible for a booster shot, over 68 per cent have their third dose.