246 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 on Monday

COVID-19

The KFL&A Public Health Unit reporting 246 new high-risk COVID-19 cases on Monday. 

Known active high-risk cases is at 410 in the region. 

Nine people are in the hospital with the virus, four people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on a ventilator. 

On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 89 per cent have at least two doses. 

Of those eligible for a booster shot, over 68 per cent have their third dose. 

