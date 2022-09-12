$25,000 in tools stolen from local business in a break and enter

Ontario Provincial Police from Quinte West responded to a call for a break and enter at a business in Trenton. The call was made on September 8th around 7:00 a.m. the business, located on Dufferin Avenue, had been stolen from the night before.

Following an investigation, OPP learned the break-in occurred between 9:00 p.m. on September 7th and 6:30 a.m. on September 8th. Police report that the individual stole approximately $25,000 worth of tools while in the building. OPP Forensic Identification Services attended the scene in an attempt to get more information on the accused. As of now, there has been no information released about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident or the individual(s) responsible is asked to contact the Quinte West detachment of the OPP.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray