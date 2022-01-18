25 cm of snow fall during winter storm in Pembroke

Environment Canada says 25 cm of snow fell in Pembroke during the winter storm on Monday.

The greatest snowfall recorded on January 17th by Environment Canada for Pembroke was 6.4 cm in 1992. Greatest snowfall in Pembroke was reported from 1970-1993.

The City of Pembroke and the surrounding area continues to clean up from the storm.

School buses were cancelled on Monday, but schools remained open.

City services were also impacted, with the City of Pembroke putting in a parking ban.

It was a deadly day on the roads because of the weather.

Shortly after noon, Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision on Highway 417 in McNab/Braeside under the White Lake Rd. overpass.

One person died in that crash.

The name has not been released, pending next of kin.