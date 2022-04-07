iHeartRadio
26 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19. 

Known active cases in the region is at 150. 

A new case summary update looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today. 

