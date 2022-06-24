26-year-old Toronto man arrested following human trafficking investigation
One person has been charged with eight criminal offences during an ongoing Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS) investigation.
An investigation into allegations of sex trafficking began on June 20. Earlier this week, an individual was located in Sudbury with two females, including one that was underage. The women were provided with aid through victim services, and are now reportedly safe.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, 26-year-old Deshawn Mckenzie, of Toronto, is charged with:
- trafficking a person under 18 years of age
- trafficking an adult
- material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons under the age of 18
- material benefit resulting from trafficking
- advertising sexual services
- withholding or destroying documents of a minor
- withholding or destroying documents of an adult
- assault
Mckenzie remains in custody pending a bail hearing. Police suspect there may be more people with information and are encouraging anyone with knowledge to come forward.
-
